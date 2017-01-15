El exorcista que “habló” con el Diablo todos los días

Durante gran parte de sus 91 años, Gabriele Amorth afirmó haber realizado miles de exorcismos.
“Hablo con el Diablo todos los días”, dijo sonriendo durante una sesión fotográfica con Simon Norfolk, de cuya cuenta en Instagram, National Geographic compartió la imagen superior.
El sacerdote, quien murió en 2016, aseguró que le hablaba en latin y el demonio respondía en italiano.
“He estado luchando contra él día tras día durante años”, afirmó.
Cuando se le preguntó por su película favorita, dijo que era “El Exorcista”.
“Por supuesto, los efectos especiales son exagerados, pero es una buena película, y sustancialmente exacta, basada en una novela respetable que refleja una historia real”, expresó.
La imagen fue publicada en la cuenta oficial de NatGeo en memoria del escritor y cineasta cineasta estadounidense William Peter Blatty, que murió el pasado viernes, autor de esa película de terror.
