Modelo revela lo que ocultan sus fotos “perfectas” en bikini y envía un poderoso mensaje

Hay muchas maneras de ocultar las imperfecciones corporales en las fotos publicadas en redes sociales. Incluso, cambiar de ángulo puede hacer una gran diferencia. Sin embargo, el reto es amar nuestros cuerpos con sus defectos…en su totalidad.
Esto fue lo que quiso demostrar la modelo Anna Victoria haciendo una comparación entre dos imágenes en su cuenta de Instagram.
La chica quiso mostrar lo que ocultan sus fotos “perfectas” en ese espacio.
En una, la joven luce completamente esbelta y tonificada; pero, en la otra, la también entrenadora de fitness, muestra sus rollitos.
“Yo, el 1% del tiempo vs. el 99% del tiempo. Y amo ambas fotos por igual. Buenos o malos ángulos no cambian lo que vales y, recientemente, leí un artículo sobre cómo una mujer afirmaba que no quería aceptar sus defectos porque no los veía como defectos”, relató la fundadora de The Fit Body Guides.
“Yo amo eso porque envía un mensaje poderoso de que no tenemos que disculparnos o avergonzarnos u obsesionarnos por eliminar nuestros rollitos, celulitis, estrías”, argumentó.
En menos de un día de haber sido compartida en Instagram, la publicación sobrepasa los 295,000 likes y alcanza los 9,500 comentarios.
Me 1% of the time vs. 99% of the time. And I love both photos equally. Good or bad angles don't change your worth ❤️ I recently came across an article talking about how one woman stated she refuses to accept her flaws, because she doesn't see them as flaws at all. I LOVED that because it sends such a powerful message that our belly rolls, cellulite, stretch marks are nothing to apologize for, to be ashamed of, or to be obsessed with getting rid of! As I'm getting older, I have cellulite and stretch marks that aren't going away, and I welcome them. They represent a life fully lived (for 28 years so far :)) and a healthy life and body at that. How can I be mad at my body for perfectly normal "flaws"? This body is strong, can run miles, can lift and squat and push and pull weight around, and it's happy not just because of how it looks, but because of how it feels. So when you approach your journey, I want you to remember these things: I will not punish my body I will fuel it I will challenge it AND I will love it 💗💗💗 If you're following my page, you're a part of helping me spread this message and creating this movement – thank you. #fbggirls www.annavictoria.com/guides