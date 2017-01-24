Las rentas en Los Ángeles son las quintas más caras de todo EEUU

El alquiler medio, de $2,194 al mes, es más del doble de la media nacional, de $1,001 al mes

Apartment rents in Los Angeles are the fifth-highest in the nation, according to a study released Monday.

Adobo.com, a website that helps tenants find apartments, found that the average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment in L.A. was $2,194 in January, behind Boston ($2,423), San Jose ($2,508), New York ($2,953) and San Francisco ($3,536).

But the study did also have some good news for Angelenos: rent in the city has fallen an average of 5.5 percent over 2016, according to Adobo.com.

Nationally, the average rent price was $1,001 in 2016, the study found.