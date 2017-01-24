Martes 24 de Enero 2017

Las rentas en Los Ángeles son las quintas más caras de todo EEUU

El alquiler medio, de $2,194 al mes, es más del doble de la media nacional, de $1,001 al mes
Un informe asegura que la renta media en la ciudad ha bajado un 5.5% desde 2016.
Foto: Ciro Cesar / La Opinión
Por: Redacción

Apartment rents in Los Angeles are the fifth-highest among U.S. cities, according to a study released this month.

Adobo.com, a website that helps tenants find apartments, found that the average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment in L.A. was $2,194 in January. San Francisco had the highest rent in the nation ($3,536), followed by New York ($2,953), San Jose ($2,508) and Boston ($2,423).

San Diego was eighth on the list, with a monthly rent average of $1,727.

According to the study, rent in Los Angeles has fallen an average of 5.5 percent from January 2016, the tenth biggest decline among major U.S. cities.

The average rent in California in 2016 was $1,667, Abodo found. Nationally, the average rent price was $1,001.

