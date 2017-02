MoMA le planta cara al veto migratorio de Trump

In response to last week’s executive order denying citizens from seven predominantly Muslim nations entry to the United States, we have installed works by artists from some of those countries throughout our collection galleries. One of these works is Zaha Hadid's "The Peak Project, Hong Kong, China" (1991), adjacent to Henri Rousseau's "The Sleeping Gypsy" (1897). Hadid (British, born Iraq. 1950–2016) became the first woman, and first Iraqi, to receive the Pritzker Architecture Prize in 2004. … See this work up close at mo.ma/2l47Jg6 (link in bio) #ZahaHadid #Architecture #ArtSpeaks

