Lista completa de ganadores en Premios Grammy 2017

¡Mira quienes fueron los recipientes del galardón musical!

La entrega a lo mejor de la música llega con los Premios Grammy 2017. Adele y Beyoncé son unas de las artistas más nominadas de la noche y compiten en diversas categorías.

En una entrega previa ya han sido ganadores Jesse & Joy al igual que Vicente Fernández. Durante el evento principal se nombrarán a los victoriosos de las categorías más importantes.

LISTA DE GANADORES

Album of the Year

25, Adele

Lemonade, Beyoncé

Purpose, Justin Bieber

Views, Drake

A Sailor’s Guide to Earth, Sturgill Simpson

Record of the Year

“Hello,“ Adele

“Formation,” Beyoncé

“7 Years,” Lukas Graham

“Work,” Rihanna ft. Drake

“Stressed Out,” Twenty One Pilots

Song of the Year

“Formation,“ Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Hello,” Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

“I Took a Pill in Ibiza,” Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)

“Love Yourself,” Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)

“7 Years,” Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)

Best New Artist

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

**Chance the Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak

Best Pop Solo Performance

**“Hello,” Adele

“Hold Up,” Beyoncé

“Love Yourself,” Justin Bieber

“Piece by Piece (Idol Version),” Kelly Clarkson

“Dangerous Woman,” Ariana Grande

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Closer,” the Chainsmokers ft. Halsey

“7 Years,” Lukas Graham

“Work,” Rihanna

“Cheap Thrills,” Sia ft. Sean Paul

**“Stressed Out,” Twenty One Pilots

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Cinema, Andrea Bocelli

Fallen Angels, Bob Dylan

Stages Live, Josh Groban

**Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin, Willie Nelson

Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway, Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album

**25, Adele

Purpose, Justin Bieber

Dangerous Woman, Ariana Grande

Confident, Demi Lovato

This Is Acting, Sia

Best Dance Recording

“Tearing Me Up,” Bob Moses

**“Don’t Let Me Down,” The Chainsmokers ft. Daya

“Never Be Like You,” Flume ft. Kai

“Rinse & Repeat,” Riton ft. Kah-Lo

“Drinkee,” Sofi Tukker

Best Dance/Electronic Album

**Skin, Flume

Electronica 1: The Time Machine, Jean-Michel Jarre

Epoch, Tycho

Barbara Barbara, We Face a Shining Future, Underworld

Louie Vega Starring….XXVII, Louie Vega

Best Rock Performance

“Joe (Live From Austin City Limits),” Alabama Shakes

“Don’t Hurt Yourself,” Beyoncé ft. Jack White

**“Blackstar,” David Bowie

The Sound Of Silence (Live on Conan),” Disturbed

“Heathens,” Twenty One Pilots

Best Rock Song

**“Blackstar,” David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)

“Burn The Witch,” Radiohead, songwriters (Radiohead)

“Hardwired,” James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)

“Heathens,” Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

“My Name Is Human,” Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens, songwriters (Highly Suspect)

Best Rock Album

California, Blink-182

**Tell Me I’m Pretty, Cage the Elephant

Magma, Gojira

Death of a Bachelor, Panic! at the Disco

Weezer, Weezer

Best Alternative Music Album

22, A Million, Bon Iver

**Blackstar, David Bowie

The Hope Six Demolition Project, PJ Harvey

Post Pop Depression, Iggy Pop

A Moon Shaped Pool, Radiohead

Best R&B Performance

“Turnin’ Me Up,” BJ the Chicago Kid

“Permission,” Ro James

“I Do,” Musiq Soulchild

“Needed Me,” Rihanna

**“Cranes in the Sky,” Solange

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“The Three of Me,” William Bell

“Woman’s World,” BJ the Chicago Kid

“Sleeping With the One I Love,” Fantasia

**“Angela,” Lalah Hathaway

“Can’t Wait,” Jill Scott

Best R&B Song

“Come and See Me,” J. Brathwaite, Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters (PARTYNEXTDOOR3 ft. Drake)

“Exchange,” Michael Hernandez & Bryson Tiller, songwriters (Bryson Tiller)

“Kiss It Better,” Jeff Bhasker, Robyn Fenty, John-Nathan Glass & Teddy Sinclair, songwriters (Rihanna)

**“Lake by the Ocean,” Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)

“Luv,” Magnus August Høiberg, Benjamin Levin & Daystar Peterson, songwriters (Tony Lanez)

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Lemonade, Beyoncé

Ology, Gallant

We Are King, KING

Malibu, Anderson .Paak

Anti, Rihanna

Best Rap Performance

**“No Problem,” Chance the Rapper ft. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

“Panda,” Desiigner

“Pop Style,” Drake ft. the Throne

“All The Way Up,” Fat Joe & Remy Ma ft. French Montana & Infared

“That Part,” Schoolboy Q ft. Kanye West

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“Freedom,” Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar

**“Hotline Bling,” Drake

“Broccoli,” D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty

“Ultralight Beam,” Kanye West ft. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream

“Famous,” Kanye West ft. Rihanna

Best Rap Song

“All The Way Up” (Joe & Remy Ma ft. French Montana & Infared)

“Famous” (Kanye West ft. Rihanna)

**“Hotline Bling” (Drake)

“No Problem” (Chance the Rapper ft. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)

“Ultralight Beam” (Kanye West ft. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream)

Best Rap Album

Coloring Book, Chance the Rapper

And The Anonymous Nobody, De La Soul

Major Key, DJ Khaled

Views, Drake

Blank Face LP, Schoolboy Q

The Life Of Pablo, Kanye West

Best Country Solo Performance

“Love Can Go to Hell,” Brandy Clark

“Vice,” Miranda Lambert

“My Church,” Maren Morris

“Church Bells,” Carrie Underwood

“Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Keith Urban

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Different for Girls,” Dierks Bentley ft. Elle King

“21 Summer,” Brothers Osbourne

“Setting the World on Fire,” Kenny Chesney & P!nk

**“Jolene,” Pentatonix ft. Dolly Parton

“Think of You,” Chris Young with Cassadee Pope

Best Country Album

Big Day in a Small Town, Brandy Clark

Full Circle, Loretta Lynn

Hero, Maren Morris

**A Sailor’s Guide to Earth, Sturgill Simpson

Ripcord, Keith Urban

Best Latin Pop Album

**“Un Besito Mas,” Jesse & Joy

“Illusión,” Gaby Moreno

“Similares,” Laura Pausini

“Seguir Latiendo,” Sanalejo

“Buena Vida,” Diego Torres

Best Comedy Album

…America…Great…, David Cross

American Myth, Margaret Cho

Boyish Girl Interrupted, Tig Notaro

Live at the Apollo, Amy Schumer

**Talking for Clapping, Patton Oswalt

Best Music Video

**“Formation,” Beyoncé

“River,” Leon Bridges

“Up&Up,” Coldplay

“Gosh,” Jamie XX

“Upside Down & Inside Out,” OK Go

Best Music Film

I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead, Steve Aoki

**The Beatles: Eight Days a Week, The Beatles

Lemonade, Beyoncé

The Music of Strangers, Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble

American Saturday Night: Live From the Grand Ole Opry, Various artists

Mejor Album Rock Latino, Urbano o Alternativo

**iLevitable — ile

L.H.O.N. (La Humanidad O Nosotros) — Illya Kuryaki & The Valderamas

Buenaventura — La Santa Cecilia

Los Rakas — Los Rakas

Amor Supremo — Carla Morrison

Mejor Album Regional Mexicano

Raíces — Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga

Hecho A Mano — Joss Favela

**Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo) — Vicente Fernández

Generación Maquinaria Est. 2006 — La Maquinaria Norteña

Tributo A Joan Sebastian Y Rigoberto Alfaro — Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea

Mejor Album Tropical

Conexión — Fonseca

La Fantasia Homenaje A Juan Formell — Formell Y Los Van Van

35 Aniversario — Grupo Niche

La Sonora Santanera En Su 60 Aniversario — La Sonora Santanera

**Donde Están? — Jose Lugo & Guasábara Combo