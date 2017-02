BuenosDíasLA: ¡Tiburón, tiburón! En playa de Orange

Notice: Advisory posting from Tower 9-Tower 14 || A fisherman hooked this ~7 footer earlier today, but the line snapped as they tried to bring it up #staysafe #lifeguardforlife #psa #advisory #publicsafetyannouncement #ocean #oceansafety #shark #theirhome

A post shared by HBSLSA (@huntington_beach_lifeguards) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:29pm PST