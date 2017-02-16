Estos son los restaurantes en Los Ángeles que hoy cerraron sus puertas

La Guelagetza
3014 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles
Kreation Juice
Ubicaciones en Venice, Los Ángeles, Santa Monica, Brentwood, El Segundo, Marina del Rey, Beverly Hills, Manhattan Beach, Toluca Lake, Westlake, West Hollywood y Larchmont.
Hatchet Hall
12517 W Washington Blvd. Los Ángeles
Nickel Diner
524 S Main St. Los Ángeles
Endorffeine
727 N Broadway #127, Los Angeles
The US is great (like this shelf of ☕️ bags) because we're a nation of diversity. In support of A DAY WITHOUT IMMIGRANTS, we will be CLOSED TODAY (THURSDAY, FEB 16th, 2017). #SonOfTwoImmigrants #NothingButLoveForMyLatinoBrothersAndSisters #ADayWithoutImmigrants #ImmigrantsWelcome #WeAreAllImmigrants
Bardonna
Ubicaciones en Santa Monica, Larchmont Village y Silverlake
Phorage
3300 Overland Ave. Los Ángeles
Today's menu: #adaywithoutimmigrants Today, Thursday, February 16th, in support of our entire staff, both kitchen crew as well as servers, Phorage will be closed. This was a tough decision for us to make but we feel the need to show our support of immigrants as a big portion of our staff are immigrants. We know that immigrants are the backbone of this industry and that our great nation is built from the dreams and aspirations of immigrants from all over the world. Phorage appreciates your continued patronage and asks for your understanding in our decision to take part in this national event. We will be open for our regular business hours on Friday, February 17th.
Human Foods
1716 Robertson, Los Ángeles
Honduras Kitchen
2409 E Slauson Ave. Huntington Park
Bowery Street Enterprises
- Bowery
- Delancey
- Farida
- Bowery Bungalow
- The Mission Cantina
- Twins Sliders
- Tamarind Ave Deli
- Mercantile
The Bel-Air
662 N Sepulveda Blvd. Los Ángeles
Café Gratitude
Ubicaciones en Venice y Larchmont
Gracias Madre
8905 Melrose Ave. West Hollywood
Tlayuda L.A.
5450 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Ángeles
Hurry Curry of Tokyo
2131 Sawtelle Blvd. Los Ángeles
Enterprise Fish Co.
174 Kinney St, Santa Monica
The Upper West
3321 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica
Bar Ama
118 W. 4th St. Los Ángeles
Kitchen24
1608 N Cahuenga Blvd. Los Ángeles
Hermandad Mexicana Transnacional
Panorama City
Taco María
3313 Hyland Ave. Costa Mesa
*Estará abierto, pero donará todas las ganacias de este 16 de febrero al ACLU