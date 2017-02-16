Jueves 16 de Febrero 2017

Estos son los restaurantes en Los Ángeles que hoy cerraron sus puertas

Todos toman parte en el boicot nacional de "Un Día sin Inmigrantes"

La empresa Human Foods, con local en Beverly Hills, participa en el boicot nacional.
Foto: Captura/Facebook
Por: Redacción

La Guelagetza

3014 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles

Kreation Juice

Ubicaciones en Venice, Los Ángeles, Santa Monica, Brentwood, El Segundo, Marina del Rey, Beverly Hills, Manhattan Beach, Toluca Lake, Westlake, West Hollywood y Larchmont.

Hatchet Hall

12517 W Washington Blvd. Los Ángeles

Nickel Diner

524 S Main St. Los Ángeles

Endorffeine

727 N Broadway #127, Los Angeles

Bardonna

Ubicaciones en Santa Monica, Larchmont Village y Silverlake

Phorage

3300 Overland Ave. Los Ángeles

Human Foods

1716 Robertson, Los Ángeles

Honduras Kitchen

2409 E Slauson Ave. Huntington Park

Bowery Street Enterprises

  • Bowery
  • Delancey
  • Farida
  • Bowery Bungalow
  • The Mission Cantina
  • Twins Sliders
  • Tamarind Ave Deli
  • Mercantile

The Bel-Air

662 N Sepulveda Blvd. Los Ángeles

Café Gratitude

Ubicaciones en Venice y Larchmont

Gracias Madre

8905 Melrose Ave. West Hollywood

Tlayuda L.A.

5450 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Ángeles

Hurry Curry of Tokyo

2131 Sawtelle Blvd. Los Ángeles

Enterprise Fish Co.

174 Kinney St, Santa Monica

The Upper West

3321 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica

Bar Ama

118 W. 4th St. Los Ángeles

Kitchen24

1608 N Cahuenga Blvd. Los Ángeles

Hermandad Mexicana Transnacional

Panorama City

(Foto: Aurelia Ventura/La Opinión)
(Foto: Aurelia Ventura/La Opinión)

Taco María

3313 Hyland Ave. Costa Mesa
*Estará abierto, pero donará todas las ganacias de este 16 de febrero al ACLU

