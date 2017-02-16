Estos son los restaurantes en Los Ángeles que hoy cerraron sus puertas

The US is great (like this shelf of ☕️ bags) because we're a nation of diversity. In support of A DAY WITHOUT IMMIGRANTS, we will be CLOSED TODAY (THURSDAY, FEB 16th, 2017). #SonOfTwoImmigrants #NothingButLoveForMyLatinoBrothersAndSisters #ADayWithoutImmigrants #ImmigrantsWelcome #WeAreAllImmigrants

A post shared by endorffeine coffee bar (@endorffeine) on Feb 16, 2017 at 7:51am PST