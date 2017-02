Estudiante modelo de Sur L.A. no puede pagar actividades extraescolares

Met an amazing 17-year-old tonight who lives in South L.A. in a very poor household. Despite the cards being stacked against her, she is valedictorian, 📚has a 4.4 GPA, 📝has been accepted to Berkeley, and is already taking college calculus classes. But she can't afford to participate in any senior activities ☹️… so her teachers are trying to raise $300 so she can enjoy the rest of the year. ***** UPDATE. There is now a gofundme account!! https://www.gofundme.com/eden-nava-valedictoriansouth-la Or you can send a check to: GREEN DESIGN STEAM ACADEMY C/O EDEN NAVA 6100 South Central Ave Los Angeles CA 90001 #whatsnottolike #southLA #edennava #greendesignsteamacademy #smartkids #valedictorian

