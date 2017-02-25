America vs. Cruz Azul 2017: Watch online free on Facebook Live

The "Clasico Joven" will be streamed by Univision Deportes, don't miss the action

America will host the Clasico Joven against Cruz Azul, in an effort by both teams to leave the bottom places of Liga MX and save their coaches’ jobs.

Las Aguilas are placed 14th, while the Cementeros had their only win this season in the first week, occupying the 16th position on Clausura 2017, just above Puebla and Leon.

But it ins’t only the bottom places these teams can be ashamed of, between both teams have scored just six goals in a combined 14 matches, leaving them with negative goal difference.

This Saturday all can change, when America and Cruz Azul clash again.

Paco Jemez’s team has been creating a lot of opportunities but their strikers have been out of luck to score, while Ricardo La Volpe, highly questioned after losing the Clasico Nacional against Chivas last week, without doubt will have, perhaps, his last chance to show that he can guide the Aguilas to better form. A lost for any team would mean saying goodbye to real chances to make it to the Liguilla and the loosing coach would loose more than three points.

Don’t miss the action!

You can follow the game here (English broadcast): America vs Cruz Azul, wacth free on Facebook Live