8 famosas latinas que se atreven a denunciar violencia de género

Pretty women wonder where my secret lies. I’m not cute or built to suit a fashion model’s size But when I start to tell them, They think I’m telling lies. I say, It’s in the reach of my arms, The span of my hips, The stride of my step, The curl of my lips. I’m a woman Phenomenally. Phenomenal woman, That’s me. -Maya Angelou Proud to wear my friend @meenaharris ' PHENOMENAL WOMAN tee to support the work of seven women’s rights nonprofits. Get yours here: http://bit.ly/Phenomenal-Woman-America

