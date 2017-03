Fotos: Así se confirma el romance de Jennifer Lopez y Alex Rodriguez

It really is true!! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are dating!!!! They were spotted on a baecation in the Bahamas this weekend!!! 👀👀👀👀 @jlo @arod _____________________________________________ #JENNIFERLOPEZ #JLO #ALEXRODRIGUEZ #AROD #BAECATION #BAHAMAS #GETAWAY #ENTERTAINMENT #CELEBRITYNEWS #CELEBRITIES #FORTHEFANS #FORTHECULTURE #MUSIC #YANKEES #BRONX #HUSTLEMADE #DESERTSTORM #DESERTSTORMRADIO #DESERTSTORMBLOGPAGE #THECULTURE #CULTUREXCLUSIVE

A post shared by CuLtureXcLusive (@culturexclusive) on Mar 12, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT