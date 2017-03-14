¿Qué se hizo en la cara la hija de Myrka Dellanos?

Alexa, la hija de Myrka Dellanos nos ha sorprendido con las fotos sexy que suele compartir en las redes sociales, y con la metamorfosis que ha hecho desde su niñez hasta ahora. Aunque eran evidentes sus cirugías plásticas o sus tratamientos de belleza, ni la madre ni la hija jamás lo confirmaron.
Sin embargo, Alexa fue más allá esta vez, y en su cuenta en Instagram compartió el tratamiento que se hizo con el cirujano John Michael Thomassen. La hija de Myrka se sacó los círculos negros de los ojos, las ojeras, y se relleno ¡más! los labios.
Además de contar su experiencia, la joven invita a que los que quieran saber más le hagan preguntas, y hasta recomienda a su doctor asegurando que el que llame y diga que va de su parte recibirá un descuento.
✨ NOTE: I am still very swollen in this video! This is NOT how my lips will look. This was is all filmed a few hours after the procedure. ✨ After months of searching for something to eliminate the appearance of my under-eye dark circles, I finally found the amazing @DrJohnMichaelThomassen who not only corrected my dark under-eye circles but also added a little filler to my lips for a more plump look. 👄 Dr. Thomassen used Restylane Silk under my eyes during this non-surgical procedure that lasted only 15 minutes. I could hardly feel a thing. Then, he enhanced my lips with Juviderm XL. 💉 There is no down time for this procedure. I was able to apply makeup immediately after the doctor finished injecting me, even though as you can see, I'm still a little swollen. But the swelling usually goes down a few days after the procedure. If you're interested in visiting Dr. Thomassen in Miami, make sure to call his office and mention my name for $100 any fillers over $500! PS – If you have any questions regarding either one or these procedures, ask me in the comment section and I'll get back to you. xo #AlexaDellanos #DrJohnMichaelThomassen #LipInjections #Fillers #MiamiPlasticSurgery
Aunque por el momento solo es una joven mediática, y muy seguida en redes sociales, supimos que su intención es ser famosa como su madre y estar en la televisión como ella. Aunque aún no tiene definido si quiere ser actriz, presentadora o periodista. Mientras tanto sigue compartiendo sus curvas y sus tratamientos en las redes sociales.
