Watch online Chivas vs. Veracruz free on Facebook Live

El Rebaño and Tiburones Rojos clash in Estadio Chivas with very opposite objectives

Mexican soccer returned after the referees’ strike last week and Chivas will seek to maintain the number one spot on the Clausura 2017 when they host this Saturday Tiburones Rojos del Veracruz, a team who lost their coach Carlos Reinoso due to health problems.

El Guadalajara comes to Week 11 as the leader, sharing the top with Pachuca, both with 17 points but with a better goal difference, in addition to the soulful boost for their victory during the week in Copa MX.

Matías Almeyda’s side scored a long and exciting victory after being down by two goals and beat Juárez FC to get into the Copa semifinals.

On the other hand, Veracruz remains in the fight to avoid el descenso and occupies position 16 of the table in Clausura 2017.

Los Tiburones Rojos arrive to this game in the last place of the table of cocientes and for them it is imperative to start to get points if they wish to remain in Liga MX.

You can watch the game for free (english broadcast) on Facebook Live by going to Univision Deportes CLICKING HERE.