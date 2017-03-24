El acoso sexual que una modelo sufrió en plena sesión y quedó registrado en fotos

El fotógrafo Warren Cain y la modelo Kailyn Erb vivieron unos momentos incómodos que muchas mujeres experimentan todos los días en las calles del mundo.
Realizaban una sesión fotográfica en Chico, California, cuando varios hombres gritaron frases de tinte sexual a la modelo e incluso la tocaron.
Catcalling is not ok. . Our photoshoot was 45 minutes long, starting at 1 pm in downtown Chico. My friend was sexually harassed SEVEN different times. It ranged from aggressive hollering from cars, an inappropriate back rub with one hand sliding towards her butt before she pulled away (this man was walking WITH HIS FAMILY when he did that), guys telling her she has a great ass, etc. . This gentleman in the back walked past her, turned around, grabbed his genitals through his pants, and began rubbing them dramatically as I took this picture. He did that for a good 10 seconds. At 1 pm. In public. Downtown. . This is her reaction the very moment I told her what was happening. . She is past annoyed, past disgust, past fear. . She is exhausted. . Exhausted of having to suppress her self-expression in order to protect herself from unwarranted public sexual advances. . This is real, and it needs to stop. . #nomorecatcalls Model: Kailyn Erb @kre98 . @roarincain . #everydaysexism #Imnotafraidtosayit #whenIwas #feminism #fem2 #astrosh #LikeALadyDoc #InternationalWomensDay #NoWomanEver #MyOvariesMadeMeDoIt #WhyWomenDontReport #nastywoman #Imanastywomanbecause #sexism #sexist #sexualharrassment #rapeculture #catcall #catcalling #nomorecatcalls #nomore #freethenipple #Femen #feminist
En sólo 45 minutos que duró la sesión, la modelo fue acosada sexualmente 7 veces: le gritaron alusiones a su cuerpo, le gritaron desde un vehículo e incluso un hombre que pasaba por la calle con su familia la manoseó.
Una de las fotografías de Cain que compartió en Instagram, captó el momento en que un hombre se detiene a ver a la modelo y se frota los genitales. El rostro de Kailyn expresa el enojo que sintió la modelo ante la actitud del hombre.
Las fotos se han hecho virales con un llamado a detener el acoso que sufren las mujeres en las calles.
