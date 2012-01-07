A chilling budget

The enormity of the cuts to the social safety net in the state budget presented a few days ago by Governor Brown is absolutely chilling. If that wasn’t enough, the outlook could get even worse if voters in November reject a tax increase.

A $9.2 billion deficit needs to be closed. To do so, $4.2 billion will come from reductions in social services such as Medi-Cal and CalWORKS among others. Billions will also be cut from the budget for prisons that will mean the elimination of close to 3,000 jobs. A number of state agencies, boards, commissions, and departments will also be combined in the effort to cut budgets.

This will be the magnitude of cuts if everything goes as planned, meaning, if voters pass a ballot initiative in November that will temporarily raise taxes. If they don’t, there will be an additional $4.8 billion in cuts to public K-12 education and $200 million to the state’s university systems.

The situation couldn’t be worse. The burden of the cuts is being placed on the shoulders of children, the poor, the ill, and the unemployed. And, all of this is taking place in the midst of a recession in which such social services are needed now more than ever. Nor should it be forgotten that these reductions are on top of billions that have already been cut from these programs.

Brown’s spending plan is realistic but we believe it should be reviewed by the state legislature to see if, within the current situation, the impact on the neediest can be lessened.