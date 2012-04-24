Gingrich to decide next move after Tues. primaries

CHARLOTTE, Carolina del Norte/ AP — Republican Newt Gingrich is refusing to discuss his struggling presidential campaign but says he will decide his next steps after he sees the results from the five states that vote Tuesday.

Gingrich tells reporters in Charlotte, N.C., that rival Mitt Romney is presumptuous to shift his focus to the general election and says Romney is disrespecting states that have not yet held primaries.

Romney is on pace to win the GOP nomination in coming weeks and Gingrich lacks a plausible path to derail him. Yet Gingrich is refusing to end his debt-laden campaign and vows to continue onward.

Gingrich spent the day in North Carolina, which has its presidential primary on May 8.