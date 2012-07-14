We have to see whether states are making good use of the federal programs

The Great Recession in the United States, which is still causing serious consequences, including high unemployment, has affected more than property values and the ups and downs of Wall Street. Like anywhere in the world, hunger and food insecurity attack when the economy falters. Here in California-the country’s pantry thanks to its agricultural wealth-3.8 million adults could not afford to put on their table and that of their children an adequate quantity and quality of food during this period. In fact, a recent UCLA study shows that the number of Californians with “very low food security” doubled in the past decade: in 2009, this group included one in six people in the state.

Food insecurity implies having to choose between paying a bill and buying groceries, or having to considerably reduce food intake and even go hungry-a condition that many wrongly believe does not exist in this developed country.

Typically, food insecurity has more of an impact on certain groups of society. But this most recent increase saw food insecurity intensify for all low-income groups, not just those called “minorities” (who increasingly do not fit this description). The lack of sufficient and adequate food has effects on physical and mental health, especially in children.

Meanwhile, cuts in public budgets are attacking the food security network that prevents the situation from getting even worse. We must keep in mind that there is nothing more basic than health and implementing the measures necessary to address and reinforce those needs. States should also consider whether they are adequately using existing federal programs to tackle the issue.

This is a serious matter that requires everyone’s immediate attention, but that is rarely discussed in public and even during political campaigns. Hunger does exist in the U.S., and we do have resources to fight it.