Yes on Measures A and B

Measure A is an advisory measure about a change that should be made

Los Angeles County voters will have on their November 6 ballot three measures to decide on: A, B and J. We will talk about the first two, while the third will be addressed in a separate editorial.

County Measure A is an advisory measure that requests the opinion of voters about just one question: Should the position of County Assessor be an appointed position instead of an elected one? We think it makes sense to vote yes, so the process for this change can begin; it involves modifications to the California Constitution and the Los Angeles County Charter.

The assessor is in charge of valuation or assessing the value of all properties in that jurisdiction. Recent corruption accusations against current Assessor John Noguez-a former mayor of Huntington Park who is under investigation for alleged unlawful modifications in certain property values in exchange for campaign contributions-have reinforced the idea that it is better to have an assessor appointed by county supervisors, who will in turn be responsible for selecting the assessor and his or her performance. This would prevent the special interests attached to campaign donations. Our suggestion is to vote Yes on Measure A.

County Measure B would make it mandatory for actors in the local porn industry, which has its mecca in San Fernando Valley, to wear condoms.

This measure is driven by the County Medical Association and AIDS prevention organizations. The industry opposes it, claiming that “education and awareness” are better. The City of Los Angeles already approved a similar ordinance, and this measure would expand it to all parts of the county. We think this is a public health issue, and we recommend support. Vote Yes on Measure B.