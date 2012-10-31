Breakfast ideas for the whole family

Breakfast is considered to be the most important meal of the day, but eating it every morning is easier…

Breakfast is considered to be the most important meal of the day, but eating it every morning is easier said than done. Even when families have time to sit down and eat more than a bowl of cereal, it is hard to find food that everyone will enjoy. Here are a few breakfast ideas that should please even the pickiest eaters. There’s something for everyone, even those with a sweet tooth. Serve any of these items with a great cup of coffee and you have the perfect breakfast!

Arepa filled with Venezuelan perico

Perico

Sauté the ingredients in butter until they have softened. Whisk the milk and eggs together. Add them to the sautéed vegetables and scramble.

Arepa

Combine the above ingredients (excluding the butter) and let the mixture sit while making the perico.

Simple breakfast burrito (serves 2)

Cook chorizo until done. Drain some of the excess oil and add the egg mixture. Scramble until the ingredients are combined and the eggs are cooked. Add them to a warm tortilla, cover with cheese, and fold. Serve with sour cream.

Cinnamon rolls with dulce de leche glaze

Use a pre-packaged cinnamon roll dough and cook according to the directions on the package.

Dulce de leche glaze

Stir the ingredients together and cook them over medium heat until hot. Let sit and pour warm glaze over the freshly baked cinnamon rolls for this breakfast idea.

Photo source: Flickr