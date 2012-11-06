California and Nevada give historical support to Obama

The support of Latinos to the President in those states exceeds even the national average, which itself is a record high according to the ImpreMedia and Latino Decisions Survey

Latino voters in California and Nevada were overturned in favor of President Barack Obama in the November 6 election, according to the ImpreMedia and Latino Decisions Election Eve Survey, a unique study in the context of the 2012 presidential election analyzing the Latino vote, preferences and political Hispanic voters in the United States.

In both states Latino voters gave their overwhelming support to Obama: 78% in California and 80% in Nevada, figures above the national average, 75%, which in itself was a record level. Instead, Republican Mitt Romney was endorsed by only 20% of Latino voters surveyed in California and 17% in Nevada, indicated the ImpreMedia and Latino Decisions Election Eve Survey.

Obama’s lead in battleground states like Nevada, could be decisive in determining the winner in that state and may also have an impact on the overall outcome of the presidential election. This wide margin of victory for Obama among Latino voters is consistent with the weekly surveys of voting intentions that ImpreMedia and Latino Decisions have been carrying out in recent months.

About the support for Obama in Nevada, a competitive state where civic groups were very active, the Secretary Treasurer of the SEIU labor union, Eliseo Medina, said his organization was in Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, with “more than 200 people calling voters, knocking on doors, taking people

to vote, and people are responding enthusiastically, “said Medina.

Medina added that the response has been good because people raised awareness that the Latino vote is the deciding factor in this election. And in relation to early voting, Medina revealed that in Clark County some 54,000 Latinos voted,” an increase of 25% compared to 2008.” In Nevada the percentage of Latinos who voted in advance was very high, 72%, while in California was 43%, according to the study.

This ImpreMedia / Latino Decisions special poll was conducted between November 1-5 with 5,600 Latinos who exercised their early voting right or were absolutely certain to attend the ballot box on today’s presidential election day. The Election Eve Survey was carried out with a national sample and additional samples in 11 key states, both because of the influence Latino voters have in those states and their relevancy in the outcome of the presidential election and the counting of the Electoral College

votes, which define who will hold the Presidency of the United States for the next four years.

About the size of the pro-Democrat Latino vote in this election, “having walked the streets of different states, I’m honestly happy. However, I am not surprised by the response from our community. It is many years since political parties and candidates have been attacking us and our community has realized that the power of the ballot, the voting power is very important,” said Ben Monterroso, executive director of Mi Familia Vota.

In relation to the federal congressional elections, Latino voters surveyed in California and Nevada showed a trend largely favorable to Democrats in the House of Representatives: 80% for Democrats and 20% for Republicans in California and 79% for Democrats and 21% for Republicans in Nevada.

On Senate candidates who contended in key states where the ImPremedia and Latino Decisions Election Eve Survey was conducted, the preferences of Latino voters surveyed were also widely pro-democrat: in California, 79% endorsed the Democrat Dianne Feinstein and 20% the Republican Elizabeth Emken and in Nevada 79% went to Democrat Shelley Berkley and 20% to Republican Dean Heller.

In addition to the way Latinos voted, the ImpreMedia and Latino Decisions Election Eve Survey explored the assessment made by Latino voters of presidential candidates Obama and Romney, which was broadly favorable to Obama and negative, in various degrees, in the case of Romney.

The Election Eve Survey asked Latino voters if they believed Obama and Romney were people who really cared about the Latino community, did not care much or were even hostile toward it. In this respect, Obama received consistent favorable support, with percentages of Latino voters believing that the President cares much for the Latino community of around 63% in California and 68% in Nevada. In contrast, the percentages for Romney for that same question in the corresponding states were much lower. 11% in California and 12% in Nevada.

The perception of Romney as a politician who does not care much for Latinos was, however, high among Latino voters surveyed: 58% in California and 60% in Nevada. These figures in the case of Obama were 27% in California and 18% in Nevada. “ImpreMedia polls show the topics that are most important to the community such as job creation, the economy and immigration, and I think the immigration issue has been seen as a matter of definition between the candidates in this election”, pointed out Frank Sharry, Executive Director of America’s Voice.

Latino Decisions completed 5,600 interviews with Latinos who have already voted, or were certain to vote in the November 6, 2012 presidential election. Interviews were conducted via telephone with live callers, all of whom were bilingual, and interviews were completed in the language of preference of the respondent. Overall, 62% of interviews were completed in English and 38% in Spanish. Respondents were reached on landline and cell phone-only households, from November 1-5, 2012 and averaged 12 minutes in length. Voters were pre-screened based on their vote history in previous presidential elections, and date of registration to include a mix of new registrants and first-time voters.

Respondents were asked if they had already voted early, and if not, if they were 100% certain they would vote on November 6th. Any respondent who was not certain was terminated. For 11 individual states, a minimum of 400 interviews were completed to provide state-specific reliable estimates. For the remaining 39 states and the District of Columbia an additional national sample was completed, and then combined with the 11 stand-alone state samples for an overall combined nationally proportionate sample. The national sample of 5,600 is directly proportionate to the Latino voter population nationwide, and is weighted to reflect the known Census demographics for Latino voters.

The national sample carries an overall margin of error of 1.8%. California and Florida each had 800 completed interviews and carry a margin of error of 3.5%. The remaining 9 individual states sampled: AZ, CO, MA, NC, NM, NV, OH, TX, VA all had 400 completed interviews and carry a margin of error of 4.9%. Interviewing was administered and overseen by Pacific Market Research.