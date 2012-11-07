Makeover! 3 hair extension ideas to try this weekend

Have you always dreamed of having long, curly hair or an updo so fluffy, it will turn heads?

You can get the look this weekend with the help of clip-in hair extensions. You no longer have to wait for your hair to grow out or sit at the salon for hours getting a perm. Here’s how!

Temporary hairpieces

Extensions come in many sizes, colors, lengths, textures, and widths. Think of them like partial wigs that change your look in minutes. If you have short hair, go to the salon and have extensions clipped to the back of your hair to sport a longer style for the weekend. If you’re tired of your naturally straight locks, pull your hair back into a bun and mask it with a curly, clip-in ponytail for a special event.

Another popular way to wear the temporary hairpieces is by embellishing updos. If your top knot is a little skimpy or your French twist is a little sparse, use hair extensions to add a mess of flowing curls to the hoisted style. Cute!

Feather hair extensions

If you want to change up your style without adding hair, try clip-in feather extensions. Whether you choose natural feathers in earth tone hues, or feathers tinted uncommon bright colors, the extensions can add texture and interest to any length of hair. This temporary look is perfect for amping up a night-out look or coordinating with colors in your outfit.

The best thing about feather extensions is the versatility. They can be washed, dried with a blow dryer, and even curled with a curling iron. When you’re done wearing the hair accessories, simply un-clip and flatten the feathers with a flat iron on a low heat setting. Then, store the hair accessories until the next time you want to wear them.

Colorful hair extensions

For a bold, wild look, go for tinted extensions of faux hair. These usually come in small swatches to add a streaked look to your natural hair. Clip the hair extensions to the underside of your hair and simply comb them into your style. Before reaching for any heat styling tools, read the instructions on the package of extensions. Some types will melt if heat-styled.

Colorful extensions look great in braids, hoisted into ponytails, or left hanging loose. Try adding just one for a statement, or wear several to give your hair a colorful pattern. Get creative! How wild you want to get is up to you.