Look as stunning as Kate Middleton while pregnant

Kate Middleton is adored around the world for her classic style. The Duchess of Cambridge, and wife to Prince William, has adapted well to the royal life. She is a true beauty who knows how to dress to impress. Now that she is pregnant she will quickly become a fashion icon in the maternity world as well. Get her look with a few staple clothing items and accessories.

One of Kate’s favorite semi-formal outfits is a printed dress that sits just above the knee, coupled with a two button blazer. She follows the fashion rule of keeping it simple by wearing a solid colored blazer over the print material. To make this outfit more baby-bump-friendly, purchase a non-maternity blazer but wear it open. This look is very classy and can be worn to functions such as lunch dates, afternoon parties, like your own baby shower, and even to work. Kate Middleton accessorizes this type of outfit with statement head pieces known in England as “fascinators”. Her purse of choice is often a small matching clutch to carry some princess essentials!

Jeans and t-shirts are a staple for Kate Middleton. She keeps the basic look classy by wearing neutral and soft colors like tans, gray and pinks. Get this maternity style by purchasing a few nicely fitting shirts and pair them with elastic waist, tapered at the ankle jeans. Skip wide leg and baggy jeans, which will make you look frumpier than necessary. Kate Middleton never looks unkempt and she probably won’t during pregnancy either. Be sure to accessorize with a nice long necklace and oversize bag.

The Duchess loves her boots. She normally wears a nice size heel, approximately 2-3 inches but during pregnancy she will likely stick to lower heels, no more than an inch high. For outfits that do not work with boots opt for pretty flats. Comfort is key during pregnancy, so be sure the flats are well cushioned. Stay away from tennis shoes unless you are doing a light workout. During pregnancy it is advised you stay away from pumps all together.

As mentioned above, Kate Middleton likes to wear blazers. To keep with her style you can wear them over dresses and t-shirts. For colder days Kate is often seen in trench coats. She prefers light colored jackets, like cream with brown lining. Wear the jacket open to leave room for your growing belly or purchase a maternity coat. Gloves are a must for any princess and Kate Middleton is often seen in leather and knit versions.