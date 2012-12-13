How to improve your mother-daughter relationship

In early infancy your daughter formed a secure attachment with you as you provided the security and…

In early infancy your daughter formed a secure attachment with you as you provided the security and love she needed. In the succeeding phases of her life, the relationship grows as you continue to provide the connection and support she needs at each stage.These six steps will help you to improve your mother-daughter relationship, no matter what age she is.

Focus on building a good relationship with your daughter from an early age. Your parenting role will shift as your daughter gets older, for example, the guidance you offer her as a young adult will be different to that which you gave her when she was a child. Schedule time for you and your daughter to do things together; go shopping together, or visit the beaches and parks. Getting to know your daughter comes through talking, spending time together, and connecting with each other.

As she grows up, let your daughter know you love her through your words and actions. Help her build a consistent, positive self-image. Encourage her to become involved in activities, such as scouting, sports, and other enrichment programs when she is still at school-going age. At all stages of your daughter’s life, show acceptance, and give her the affirmation she needs. Take time to celebrate her talents and abilities, and praise her efforts when doesn’t achieve the highest grades.

One of the ingredients for healthy relationships is setting boundaries. Setting boundaries for your daughter includes effective and consistent discipline, that is communicated well and clearly understood. Emphasize responsibility and hold her accountable for her actions, this will help her to become a self-directed adult.

Encourage conversation at all stages of her life, to improve your mother-daughter relationship. Actively listen to her, be sure to listen to her concerns, and give the appropriate feedback. Be empathetic as you communicate your understanding of her point of view. This helps to build trust in the relationship. Teach her to express her own feelings and needs, using “I” statements. However, as your daughter moves into young adulthood, resist giving too much advice.

Accept that your daughter is not perfect. It means a lot her when you recognize that she is having a difficult time, always show your understanding and adapt to her needs. Examine your expectations of your daughter, as you might need to make them more realistic. This will help you to avoid the pitfalls of being overly critical and demanding of your daughter.

Give your daughter space, especially as she moves into the teen years, when she is striving to find her own identity. But, also give her the support she needs; encourage her to do well in her school work, and lend her a helping hand where necessary.

Show your daughter, by your example, qualities such as dependability, honesty, respectfulness, and feminine dignity. Similarly, as a role model, show your understanding of her needs, and provide her with a balanced perspective at different stages of her life. One study showed that a woman’s overall sense of well being is related to the quality of the relationship they have with their mothers.