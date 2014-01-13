Apple Recipes for all Occasions

Apples are always on grocery store shelves and you can get one any time you want. Apples are great on their own and may just be enough to keep the doctor away. With a sweet and crisp flavor, apples are great for satisfying a sweet tooth, but work well in hearty meals too. Nutrients are abound in apples. You’ll get fiber for bowel function and appetite control, vitamin C for immunity and quercetin, a powerful antioxidant that may help prevent cancer. Apple recipes aren’t hard to find either. Some basic understanding of how to use apples in the kitchen makes it easy to shake up your usual mealtime routine.

Apples in desserts

Apples are a classic in many desserts. Their sweet taste pair well with cinnamon, brown sugar, and caramel. Of course, apple pie is a favorite for many people. There’s a lot more you can do with apples, though. Core an apple, fill the cavity with raisins, granola, and brown sugar and bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes, or until the apple is soft, but not falling apart. Try replacing peaches or berries with apples in your favorite cobbler recipe. Or mix some cubed apples into vanilla ice cream and top with warm caramel sauce and cinnamon.

Apples in hearty meals

Apples work well in many hearty meals that you might not think to include them in. A salad made with cubed apples, spinach, walnuts, and a bit of crumbled blue cheese tastes great and fills your stomach at lunch or dinner. Next time you want a grilled cheese sandwich, slide a couple of thin slices of apple on top the cheese before cooking. Or make a peanut butter and apple slice sandwich for your lunch box.

Apple side dishes

Work some apples into your classic side dishes. These are particularly good choices during the Thanksgiving holiday when apples are in season along with squash and root vegetables. Mix together cubes of butternut squash or sweet potatoes with chopped apples. Sprinkle with cinnamon and sugar and bake until soft, about 30 to 45 minutes. Or try mixing squash and apples in a baking dish with cranberries or currants. Top with a drizzle of maple syrup and bake at 350 degrees for about one hour.

When you’re making apple recipes, the kind of apple you choose sometimes affects the flavor of the finished dish. For example, Granny Smith apples taste great in a pie, but their intense flavor might not match so well with squash. Many recipes indicate a certain type of apple to use, which takes some of the guesswork out of choosing the right type. If not, talk to the produce manager at your local grocery store for tips on making the right choice. Break out your apple recipes often for a tasty and exciting treat that also to gives you a nutritional boost.