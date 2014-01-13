Every woman needs a few oven cleaning tips to get through the process of de-greasing and removing all the built-up grime that has taken over her oven. Having a clean oven will make you feel proud of your kitchen and possibly even inspire you to cook more often. Another benefit of a clean oven is sanitation. The grease that gets glued to the walls and racks of an oven is a magnet for pesky bugs like cockroaches. The pests are very hard to get rid of, so the best defense is a good offense. Keep your kitchen, including the oven, microwave, and pantry, clean. This will ensure a healthy and clean environment for your family.

Oven cleaning tips

Perform a simple cleaning every three months. Remove the oven racks and soak them in soapy water or use a store-bought oven cleaner (be careful–they are usually highly toxic). Turn on the oven cleaning function. When you are finished, wipe down the oven with a damp cloth, and replace the racks.

Removing the black carbon that adheres to walls is a challenge. Here is a natural and easy solution: Use a store-bought spray bottle or a recycled one that has been thoroughly cleaned. Add one tablespoon of baking soda using a rolled up piece of paper as a funnel. Add water to fill the bottle, and shake until mixed. Spray the mixture on black carbon while the oven is cool. Cook as usual. With a damp cloth, wipe down the carbon powder that has settled on the bottom of the oven. Do this before every meal until the spots are gone.

Cleaning grease stains as they occur is the most efficient solution and will be your best bet for keeping away bugs. Let the oven cool. Apply a de-greasing kitchen soap to the grease stains. Let it sit for 5-15 minutes. Use a warm, damp washcloth to wipe away the soap. Wring out the cloth and continue wiping until the oven is clean.

These simple oven cleaning tips are the first step in promoting a sanitary and clean kitchen. Busy women will find that performing a few preemptive measures will ensure a nice, bug-free oven. It will also save time in the future when you go to do a thorough cleaning. The most important thing to remember is safety. Always make sure the oven is completely cool before starting any cleaning process. Also, read the labels of any cleaning agents that are used and follow the safety instructions.

Photo source: Flickr