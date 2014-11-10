Neil deGrasse Tyson on the science -or not- behind the movie Interstellar

Famed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson became famous last year for tweet critiquing the scientific inaccuracies of Alfonso Cuaron’s “Gravity”. He even narrated a 9-minute long Everything Wrong…

Famed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson became famous last year for tweet critiquing the scientific inaccuracies of Alfonso Cuaron’s “Gravity”. He even narrated a 9-minute long Everything Wrong With the movie Gravity video. Now he is doing the same for Christopher Nolan’s “Interstellar.”

The movie is being called one of the most realistic science fiction films ever, thanks to its visual effects and story line. It came in second at the U.S. box office with $50 million in ticket sales.

<input type="hidden" name="fallback" value="

This embed is invalid

” />

( function() {

var func = function() {

var iframe_form = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-form-25aeb36899ea3303b491235680240108-546651331daf0’);

var iframe = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-25aeb36899ea3303b491235680240108-546651331daf0’);

if ( iframe_form && iframe ) {

iframe_form.submit();

iframe.onload = function() {

iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( {

‘msg_type’: ‘poll_size’,

‘frame_id’: ‘wpcom-iframe-25aeb36899ea3303b491235680240108-546651331daf0’

}, window.location.protocol + ‘//wpcomwidgets.com’ );

}

}

// Autosize iframe

var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) {

var origin = document.createElement( ‘a’ );

origin.href = e.origin;

// Verify message origin

if ( ‘wpcomwidgets.com’ !== origin.host )

return;

// Verify message is in a format we expect

if ( ‘object’ !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type )

return;

switch ( e.data.msg_type ) {

case ‘poll_size:response’:

var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id );

if ( iframe && ” === iframe.width )

iframe.width = ‘100%’;

if ( iframe && ” === iframe.height )

iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height );

return;

default:

return;

}

}

if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.addEventListener ) {

window.addEventListener( ‘message’, funcSizeResponse, false );

} else if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.attachEvent ) {

window.attachEvent( ‘onmessage’, funcSizeResponse );

}

}

if (document.readyState === ‘complete’) { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ }

else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( ‘DOMContentLoaded’, func, false ); }

else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( ‘onreadystatechange’, func ); }

} )();

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson of the Hayden Planetarium in New York and the TV series “Cosmos” joined “CBS This Morning” to talk about the science behind the blockbuster and he has twitted all his opinions about the movie, especially that he “does not give opinions about movies but only his scientific point of view”.

SEE ALSO: Ten most anticipated movies of the fall

“Never look to me for opinions on new films. All I do is highlight the science one might or might not find in them, he said in twitter.

Here, some of the top comments of Neil deGrasse Tyson about “Interstellar”.

Experience Einsteins Relativity of Time as no other feature film has shown.

Experience Einsteins Curvature of Space as no other feature film has shown.

Relativity. Gravity. Quantum. Electrodynamics. Evolution. Each of these theories is true, whether or not you believe in them.

And in the real universe, strong gravitational fields measurably slow passage of time relative to others. GPS satellites, located farther from Earths center than we are, keep faster time than do our clocks on Earths surface. GPS Satellites are pre-corrected for General Relativity, allowing them to beam us the accurate time for Earths surface.

You enter a 3-Dimensional portal in space. Yes, you can fall in from any direction. Yes, its a Worm Hole.

The producers knew exactly how, why, & when youd achieve zero-G in space.

You observe great Tidal Waves from great Tidal Forces, of magnitude that orbiting a Black Hole might create

All leading characters, including McConaughey, Hathaway, Chastain, & Caine play a scientist or engineer. Of the leading characters (all of whom are scientists or engineers) half are women. Just an FYI.

They reprise the matched-rotation docking maneuver from 2001: A Space Odyssey, but they spin 100x faster.

On another planet, around another star, in another part of the galaxy, two guys get into a fist fight.

Theres a robot named KIPP. One of the Executive Producers, a physicist, is named Kip. Im just saying.

If you didnt understand the physics, try Kip Thornes highly readable Bbook The Science of Interstellar. If you didnt understand the plot, there is no published book to help you.

They explore a planet near a Black Hole. Personally, Id stay as far the hell away from BlackHoles as I can.

SEE ALSO: Why scientists are in a love-hate relationship with ‘Interstellar’

Another scientific guru, theoretical physicist Michio Kaku told CBS News that Interstellar “could set the gold standard for science fiction movies for years to come.”

All is very interesting but I do not care. I go to the movies for entertaining and “Interstellar” is a hell of a movie, scientific accurate or not. I suppose if the movie was accurate enough there will be not movie at all. You get close to a black hole and get swallowed by it. One minute into the movie and there it is the THE END. So let’s go to the movies and just enjoy the show.