Gone are the days when tea was just the poor man’s alternative to coffee; we now understand that tea has significant health benefits, and the more science investigates traditional herbal tea remedies, the more evidence supports having this beverage in your regular diet.

With so many teas out there, however, it can be difficult to know which ones offer the greatest benefits to health. Just because a tea seems to be popular doesn’t mean it is necessarily the best one for your body. The help shed some light on the best teas, Saludify has compiled this list of the top 5:

Top 5 herbal teas

Honeysuckle tea: Honeysuckle tea tops the list when it comes to herbal teas because of its important anti-viral and antibiotic properties. Last month, research identified the molecule MIR2911 in honeysuckle tea. According to the reports, MIR2911 prevented the replication of certain viruses–including the flu and Ebola–int he human body.

Stinging nettle tea: Traditionally used to treat anemia, high blood pressure, rheumatism, arthritis, coughs and colds, congestion, urinary tract infections, among other things, the University of Maryland Medical Center indicates stinging nettle tea has been found in research to be particularly effective for urinary tract health when used in combination with other herbs (especially saw palmetto). The tea may be effective at relieving symptoms such as reduced urinary flow, incomplete emptying of the bladder, post urination dripping, and the constant urge to urinate.

Lavender tea: Though typically used in aromatherapy and not recommended for oral use in children, research has shown some benefit to drinking lavender tea. Like honeysuckle tea, lavender is thought to contain antibacterial properties. A number of small studies have reported that lavender essential oil may be beneficial in a variety of conditions, including insomnia, alopecia (hair loss), anxiety, stress, and postoperative pain. Most of these benefits are from using lavender topically, but tea is listed as an acceptable method of medicinal use.

Hibiscus tea: Hibiscus tea has been a staple in traditional Asian medicine for centuries, and recent studies have shown it can lower blood pressure. Mother Nature News reported on two studies where hibiscus tea lowered blood pressure just as effectively as some mainstream commercial drugs.

Hawthorn tea: One of the lesser known healthy teas, hawthorn tea has been used in medicine as far back as the 1st century. Studies report hawthorn contains antioxidants, including oligomeric procyandins (OPCs, also found in grapes) and quercetin. The University of Maryland Medical Center notes animal and human studies suggest hawthorn increases coronary artery blood flow, improves circulation, and lowers blood pressure.

Of course there are many other teas that can be added to a healthy diet. Green tea, chamomile tea and peppermint tea are always on the must-have list. When looking to add some variety to your routine, however, consider the five teas mentioned here for some additional health benefits and great flavor.