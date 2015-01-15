Alejandro G. Iñárritu arrasa en nominaciones al Oscar con “Birdman”

El mexicano Alejandro González Iñárritu aspira a hacerse con tres Oscar en la 87 edición de los Oscar, gracias a su presencia en los campos de mejor película –como productor-, mejor director y mejor guion de “Birdman”.
Según anunció la Academia de Hollywood, Iñárritu figura en la lista de candidatos a la mejor película como productor de “Birdman”, la categoría reina donde se las verá con “American Sniper”, “Boyhood”, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”, “The Imitation Game”, “Selma”, “The Theory of Everything” y “Whiplash”.
Iñárritu comparte ese reconocimiento como productor junto con sus colegas John Lesher y James W. Skotchdopole.
En el campo de dirección, sus rivales son Richard Linklater (“Boyhood”), Bennett Miller (“Foxcatcher”), Wes Anderson (“The Grand Budapest Hotel” y Morten Tyldum (“The Imitation Game”).
Finalmente, en la contienda por el mejor guion figuran Richard Linklater (“Boyhood”), E. Max Frye y Dan Futterman (“Foxcatcher”), Wes Anderson (“The Grand Budapest Hotel”) y Dan Gilroy (“Nightcrawler”).
En ese campo, Iñárritu comparte el reconocimiento con sus coguionistas, los argentinos Nicolás Giacobone, Armando Bo y el estadounidense Alexander Dinelaris, Jr.
Asimismo, la cinta mexicana “La Parka”, de Gabriel Serra Arguello, resultó nominada en la categoría de mejor cortometraje documental.
Luchará por el premio contra “Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1”, de Ellen Goosenberg Kent y Dana Perry; “Joanna”, de Aneta Kopacz; “Our Curse”, de Tomasz Sliwinski y Maciej Slesicki, y “White Earth”, de J. Christian Jensen.
La película argentina “Relatos salvajes” también fue nominada como mejor filme de habla no inglesa junto con “Ida” (Polonia), “Leviathan” (Rusia), “Tangerines” (Estonia) y “Timbuktu” (Mauritania), una categoría de la que se quedó fuera la venezolana “Libertador”.
“Relatos salvajes”, una comedia de humor negro delirante, dirigida por el guionista y director argentino Damián Szifron, es una coproducción entre Argentina y España, con el sello de la compañía El Deseo de los hermanos Pedro y Agustín Almodóvar.
La olvidada en esta edición de los Óscar fue la cinta de animación “The Boof ok Life”, dirigida por el mexicano Jorge Gutiérrez y producida por su compatriota Guillermo del Toro.
Las elegidas fueron “Big Hero 6”, “The Boxtrolls”, “How to Train Your Dragon 2”, “Song of the Sea y “The Tale of the Princess Kaguya”.
Mejor película
American Sniper
Birdman
Boyhood
The Grand Budapest Hotel
The Imitation Game
Selma
The Theory of Everything
Whiplash
Mejor director
Alexandro G. Iñárritu, Birdman
Richard Linklater, Boyhood
Bennett Miller, Foxcatcher
Wes Anderson, The Grand Budapest Hotel
Morten Tyldum, The Imitation Game
Mejor actor
Steve Carell, Foxcatcher
Bradley Cooper, American Sniper
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Imitation Game
Michael Keaton, Birdman
Eddie Redmayne, The Theory of Everything
Mejor actriz
Marion Cotillard, Two Days One Night
Felicity Jones, The Theory of Everything
Julianne Moore, Still Alice
Rosamund Pike, Gone Girl
Reese Witherspoon, Wild
Mejor fotografía
Birdman
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Ida
Mr. Turner
Unbroken
Mejor película de habla no inglesa
Ida
Leviathan
Tangerines
Timbuktu
Wild Tales
Mejor guión adaptado
American Sniper
The Imitation Game
Inherent Vice
The Theory of Everything
Whiplash
Mejor guión original
Birdman
Boyhood
Foxcatcher
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Nightcrawler
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
Foxcatcher
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Guardians of the Galaxy
Mejor BSO
The Grand Budapest Hotel
The Imitation Game
Interstellar
Mr. Turner
The Theory of Everything
Mejor canción original
“Lost Stars,” Begin Again
“Everything is Awesome,” The LEGO Movie
“Glory,” Selma
“Grateful,” Beyond the Lights
“I’m Not Gonna Miss You,” Glen Campbell…I’ll Be Me
Mejor película animada larga
Big Hero 6
The Boxtrolls
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Song of the Sea
The Tale of Princess Kaguya
Mejor documental corto
Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1
Joanna
Our Curse
The Reaper
White Earth
Mejor edición
American Sniper
Boyhood
The Grand Budapest Hotel
The Imitation Game
Whiplash
Mejor diseño de producción
The Grand Budapest Hotel
The Imitation Game
Interstellar
Into the Woods
Mr. Turner
Mejor película animada corta
The Bigger Picture
The Dam Keeper
Feast
Me and My Moulton
A Single Life
Mejor cortometraje
Aya
Boogaloo and Graham
Butter Lamp
Parvaneh
The Phone Call
Mejor edición de sonido
American Sniper
Birdman
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
Interstellar
Unbroken
Mejor sonido
American Sniper
Birdman
Interstellar
Unbroken
Whiplash
Mejores efectos especiales
Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
Guardians of the Galaxy
Interstellar
X-Men: Days of Future Past
Mejor documental largo
Citizenfour
Finding Vivien Maier
Last Days of Vietnam
The Salt of the Earth
Virunga
Mejor actor de reparto
Robert Duvall, The Judge
Ethan Hawke, Boyhood
Edward Norton, Birdman
Mark Ruffalo, Foxcatcher
J.K. Simmons, Whiplash
Mejor actriz de reparto
Patricia Arquette, Boyhood
Laura Dern, Wild
Keira Knightley, The Imitation Game
Emma Stone, Birdman
Meryl Streep, Into the Woods
Mejor diseño de vestuario
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Inherent Vice
Into the Woods
Maleficent
Mr. Turner