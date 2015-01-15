Alejandro G. Iñárritu arrasa en nominaciones al Oscar con “Birdman”

No te pierdas los nombres de las cintas y personalidades que fueron nombradas como candidatas al Oscar este año 2015

El mexicano Alejandro González Iñárritu aspira a hacerse con tres Oscar en la 87 edición de los Oscar, gracias a su presencia en los campos de mejor película –como productor-, mejor director y mejor guion de “Birdman”.

Según anunció la Academia de Hollywood, Iñárritu figura en la lista de candidatos a la mejor película como productor de “Birdman”, la categoría reina donde se las verá con “American Sniper”, “Boyhood”, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”, “The Imitation Game”, “Selma”, “The Theory of Everything” y “Whiplash”.

Iñárritu comparte ese reconocimiento como productor junto con sus colegas John Lesher y James W. Skotchdopole.

En el campo de dirección, sus rivales son Richard Linklater (“Boyhood”), Bennett Miller (“Foxcatcher”), Wes Anderson (“The Grand Budapest Hotel” y Morten Tyldum (“The Imitation Game”).

Finalmente, en la contienda por el mejor guion figuran Richard Linklater (“Boyhood”), E. Max Frye y Dan Futterman (“Foxcatcher”), Wes Anderson (“The Grand Budapest Hotel”) y Dan Gilroy (“Nightcrawler”).

En ese campo, Iñárritu comparte el reconocimiento con sus coguionistas, los argentinos Nicolás Giacobone, Armando Bo y el estadounidense Alexander Dinelaris, Jr.

Asimismo, la cinta mexicana “La Parka”, de Gabriel Serra Arguello, resultó nominada en la categoría de mejor cortometraje documental.

Luchará por el premio contra “Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1”, de Ellen Goosenberg Kent y Dana Perry; “Joanna”, de Aneta Kopacz; “Our Curse”, de Tomasz Sliwinski y Maciej Slesicki, y “White Earth”, de J. Christian Jensen.

La película argentina “Relatos salvajes” también fue nominada como mejor filme de habla no inglesa junto con “Ida” (Polonia), “Leviathan” (Rusia), “Tangerines” (Estonia) y “Timbuktu” (Mauritania), una categoría de la que se quedó fuera la venezolana “Libertador”.

“Relatos salvajes”, una comedia de humor negro delirante, dirigida por el guionista y director argentino Damián Szifron, es una coproducción entre Argentina y España, con el sello de la compañía El Deseo de los hermanos Pedro y Agustín Almodóvar.

La olvidada en esta edición de los Óscar fue la cinta de animación “The Boof ok Life”, dirigida por el mexicano Jorge Gutiérrez y producida por su compatriota Guillermo del Toro.

Las elegidas fueron “Big Hero 6”, “The Boxtrolls”, “How to Train Your Dragon 2”, “Song of the Sea y “The Tale of the Princess Kaguya”.

Mejor película

American Sniper

Birdman

Boyhood

The Grand Budapest Hotel

The Imitation Game

Selma

The Theory of Everything

Whiplash

Mejor director

Alexandro G. Iñárritu, Birdman

Richard Linklater, Boyhood

Bennett Miller, Foxcatcher

Wes Anderson, The Grand Budapest Hotel

Morten Tyldum, The Imitation Game

Mejor actor

Steve Carell, Foxcatcher

Bradley Cooper, American Sniper

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Imitation Game

Michael Keaton, Birdman

Eddie Redmayne, The Theory of Everything

Mejor actriz

Marion Cotillard, Two Days One Night

Felicity Jones, The Theory of Everything

Julianne Moore, Still Alice

Rosamund Pike, Gone Girl

Reese Witherspoon, Wild

Mejor fotografía

Birdman

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Ida

Mr. Turner

Unbroken

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

Ida

Leviathan

Tangerines

Timbuktu

Wild Tales

Mejor guión adaptado

American Sniper

The Imitation Game

Inherent Vice

The Theory of Everything

Whiplash

Mejor guión original

Birdman

Boyhood

Foxcatcher

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Nightcrawler

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

Foxcatcher

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Guardians of the Galaxy

Mejor BSO

The Grand Budapest Hotel

The Imitation Game

Interstellar

Mr. Turner

The Theory of Everything

Mejor canción original

“Lost Stars,” Begin Again

“Everything is Awesome,” The LEGO Movie

“Glory,” Selma

“Grateful,” Beyond the Lights

“I’m Not Gonna Miss You,” Glen Campbell…I’ll Be Me

Mejor película animada larga

Big Hero 6

The Boxtrolls

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Song of the Sea

The Tale of Princess Kaguya

Mejor documental corto

Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1

Joanna

Our Curse

The Reaper

White Earth

Mejor edición

American Sniper

Boyhood

The Grand Budapest Hotel

The Imitation Game

Whiplash

Mejor diseño de producción

The Grand Budapest Hotel

The Imitation Game

Interstellar

Into the Woods

Mr. Turner

Mejor película animada corta

The Bigger Picture

The Dam Keeper

Feast

Me and My Moulton

A Single Life

Mejor cortometraje

Aya

Boogaloo and Graham

Butter Lamp

Parvaneh

The Phone Call

Mejor edición de sonido

American Sniper

Birdman

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies

Interstellar

Unbroken

Mejor sonido

American Sniper

Birdman

Interstellar

Unbroken

Whiplash

Mejores efectos especiales

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

Guardians of the Galaxy

Interstellar

X-Men: Days of Future Past

Mejor documental largo

Citizenfour

Finding Vivien Maier

Last Days of Vietnam

The Salt of the Earth

Virunga

Mejor actor de reparto

Robert Duvall, The Judge

Ethan Hawke, Boyhood

Edward Norton, Birdman

Mark Ruffalo, Foxcatcher

J.K. Simmons, Whiplash

Mejor actriz de reparto

Patricia Arquette, Boyhood

Laura Dern, Wild

Keira Knightley, The Imitation Game

Emma Stone, Birdman

Meryl Streep, Into the Woods

Mejor diseño de vestuario

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Inherent Vice

Into the Woods

Maleficent

Mr. Turner