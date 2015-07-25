Editorial: The power of Big Oil

The industry has the largest lobbying machine in Sacramento both in terms of staff and money

This year California oil refineries suffered a plant explosion in Torrance and a labor strike that shut down the town of Martinez. While these troubles could have had an impact on output, in reality, the refineries doubled the amount they collected on a gallon of oil thanks to the absence of any real consumer protection of this industry.

Californians once again saw gasoline prices soar inexplicably except that the rise stems from an industry, such as that of oil, ruled by mammoth companies that manage the entire process from extraction to the sales. The policy of taking refineries off line for maintenance in order to reduce the amount of gasoline in circulation and then to charge more is well known. Adding to the artificially low inventory this year was the decision to not import oil to California in order to stabilize the market.

The result once again is the consumer pays inflated prices for an industry that makes the highest profits in the world, despite the fact that the price of oil is way down. Californians have little recourse in the face of the power of the four refineries that control 78% of the state’s productive capacity.

The industry has the largest lobbying machine in Sacramento both in terms of staff and money. In 2014, the Western States Petroleum Association was the largest donor to legislators giving out $8.9 million and, according to Common Cause, the industry spent $123 million on lobbying over the past 15 years.

This influence is responsible for the defeat of measures such as SB 448, vetoed by Gov. Brown in 2013, which called for monitoring of the energy sector to avoid collusion of industry and control the volatility of gasoline prices. Today there are petitions seeking to establish a tax on profits and force refineries to open their books to see inventories, outputs, and profits.

It is true that the future promises alternative energy uses such as electric and hybrid cars, but promoting this does not remove Sacramento’s responsibility to protect the pocketbook of Californians from the from the greed of the oil industry.