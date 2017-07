Cuatro diferentes looks para celebrar el 4 de Julio

Friends! I am so psyched to be on my buddy, Tucker Carlson's show this evening! I'll be 'In the Friend Zone' about 8:45pm on @foxnews 🇺🇸I am so proud of all he's achieved since I left @foxandfriends and moved to Australia. Tucker is such an amazing person! As good as it gets. @tuckercarlsontonight #proudamerican @ffweekend #foxandfriends #ffweekend #foxnews #patriotism #patriot #patriot #july4th #july4thweekend #classiccars #carshow #classiccarshow #independenceday #independencedayweekend #southerncharm #southportnc #southport #nc #northcarolina #usa #americanspirit #america #wilmingtonnc #wilmington #starsandstripes #redwhiteandblue 📸 @ebenadrianproductions

A post shared by Anna Kooiman (@annakooiman) on Jul 3, 2017 at 3:29pm PDT