Extraña condición en la piel hace que joven modelo se vea como de la tercera edad

A diario, varias modelos se hacen famosas a nivel mundial gracias a Instagram y ese es el caso de Sara Geurts, quien desafortunadamente sufre de una condición biológica que está dando de qué hablar.
Sara tiene 26 años de edad y hace 10, los médicos le diagnosticaron algo llamado Síndrome de Ehlers-Danlos, el cual provoca que el organismo no genere la debida cantidad de colágeno, la proteína más abundante que tenemos en el cuerpo, lo cual le ha provocado una severa flacidez en la piel.
"I didn't come this far to only come this far." ❤ • • • • • • • • • #week #monday #motivation #quote #latergram #latepost #photoshoot #photograpy #ehlersdanlosawareness #ehlersdanlossyndrome #effyourbeautystandards #inmyskiniwin #mybeautymyway #loveyourbody #loveyourlines #selflove #beyou #bebeautiful #blessed #inspire #embrace #happy #sorrynotsorry #nowrongway #bodypositive #bodypositivity #model #unsigned #wlyg #weloveyourgenes
Por este problema, Geurts aparenta mucha más edad que la que en realidad tiene, pues su piel, cuando se estira, no puede volver a su tamaño original.
New faces, I see you.. Welcome to my life. 👀👀👀 • • • • • • • • • • • #week #thursday #tbt #throwback #latergram #latepost #hm #lingerie #victoriassecret #ehlersdanlosawareness #ehlersdanlossyndrome #effyourbeautystandards #inmyskiniwin #mybeautymyway #loveyourbody #loveyourlines #selflove #nowrongway #beyou #bebeautiful #blessed #inspire #embrace #happy #beauty #real #model #wlyg #weloveyourgenes
Por si esto fuera poco, este síndrome también ha provocado que la modelo tenga problemas en las articulaciones, así como muchos dolores musculares, pues estos son más frágiles de lo que debieran de ser.
I had one of my closest followers reach out to me and informed me of @instylemagazine latest summer photo challenge. The challenge would be to post pictures of yourself in your swimsuit, on your social media, tagging #instyledare to submit your photo. This was by all means an impromptu shoot and hope to have a more legit one on the books sooon! ❤ • • • • • • • • • • #weekend #photoshoot #instyle #instyledare #swimsuit #pool #summer #ehlersdanlosawareness #ehlersdanlossyndrome #effyourbeautystandards #inmyskiniwin #mybeautymyway #loveyourbody #loveyourlines #selflove #nowrongway #beyou #bebeautiful #blessed #inspire #embrace #beauty #imperfections #perfectlyimperfect #real #sorrynotsorry #vibes #model #wlyg #weloveyourgenes
A pesar de su situación, la chica se ha convertido en la gran promotora de una causa denominada “Body Positive”, en la cual invita a todas las mujeres a aceptarse y quererse, tal cual son.
Wheen your sickk all week so you basically go through all your photos and edit them.. 😑😴😑 • • • • • • • • • #weekend #photoshoot #latergram #lingerie #hm #life #vibes #nights #ehlersdanlosawareness #ehlersdanlossyndrome #effyourbeautystandards #inmyskiniwin #loveyourbody #loveyourlines #selflove #nowrongway #beyou #bebeautiful #blessed #happy #embrace #real #woman #natural #beauty #sorrynotsorry #model #wlyg #weloveyourgenes #love