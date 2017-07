Ahora puedes hospedarte en una de las mansiones de Pablo Escobar

Thank you @dominomag for featuring Casa Malca as one of the best boutique hotels in Tulum! #CasaMalcaMagic #DominoMag #BoutiqueHotel #DesignHotel #CasaMalca #Tulum

A post shared by Casa Malca Tulum (@casamalca) on Mar 9, 2017 at 8:09am PST