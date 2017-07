BuenosDíasLA: Colecta y distribución de agua para personas desamparadas

Park Cleanup with a view! Sat. 7/22 8:30-10:30 a.m. w/ @calparks at the Overlook in #CulverCity! #Volunteer info: https://t.co/N0N84kOlgL pic.twitter.com/tssyLrUSEA

— CulverCityVolunteers (@CulverVolunteer) July 8, 2017