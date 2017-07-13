Ella es Janice Garay, la fisiculturista ‘gemela’ de Jennifer López

Jennifer López tiene una doble y está toda llena de bolas.
Y es que la chica, llamada Janice Garay, se ha convertido en una sensación en Instagram debido a su extremo parecido con la cantante, solo que “la doble” está musculosa y hasta tiene abdomen de lavadero, lo que ha vuelto locos a algunos fanáticos.
La “gemela perdida” de J.Lo no está tan escondida, ya que también vive en Estados Unidos, específicamente en el estado de Texas, por lo que algunos ya han pedido un encuentro entre las dos.
Aunque aún no se sabe bien cuál es el origen o de dónde es la fisicoculturista, muchos creen que es latina, debido a sus rasgos físicos.
Sus seguidores la han hostigado tanto sobre el tema de ser igualita a Jennifer, que Jay ya escribió en Instagram al respecto.
“Así que lo que ustedes me están diciendo es que todo el mundo tiene un gemelo ¿y que @JLo es la mía? ¡Lo tomo)! ¿Tienes algún gemelo en la farándula? Si es así, ¿quién es?”, escribió la fisiculturista.
La morena suele subir fotos en el gimnasio y en competencias, aunque últimamente ha posteado imágenes donde se compara con “La Diva de El Bronx”.
En otra imagen, compartió una fotografía de su hija, quien utilizaba una playera de J.Lo, en el pie de la imagen se leía “ella es mi soporte”.
Según la revista People, Garay es vocera y figura de una marca de suplementos deportivos.
POR: Elizabeth García
🦋There will be times when your soul seems nothing but tired and your mind tries to pull you back into the darkness you have fought so diligently to be free of. It is normal, and it is okay. Being genuinely happy and at peace does not mean being in a consistent state of elation. Don’t beat yourself up because you don’t wake up with a radiating smile every single day. Understand that being vulnerable to negative emotions is a part of being human, and it in no way makes you weak or pathetic. Continue to be patient and kind with yourself, continue to fight through those draining moments and do not allow them to persist longer than they should. You are in complete control; sadness is simply a visitor within your mental space, not a permanent resident. Chat with it, understand it, master it, and most importantly, know when to say goodbye. You will wake up the next morning and everything will make sense. Life will make sense. It will all be wonderful. Believe that! 💯🙏🏾💓💪🏽
"If you don't have the mental capacity to be that obsessed about what you're trying to get….Then Motherfucker you ain't never gonna have it." – @c.t.ali.fletcher 😈🖤💪🏽 Excuse my sweat on my 🍑, had to work the fck out of them 🤷🏽♀️ LOL #JayFromHouston #LegDay #Glutes #Quads #10Weeks3DaysOut #Npc #Figure #Houston #LA #Muscletech #Athlete #FoodNutritionFactory #HumpDay #TeamCobra 🐪
Set your standards! Never mistake what you're offered with what you're worth! Know your worth! 🖤😈💪🏽 it's almost time baby!!! 11 Days Out and 9 days till LA!!!! 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽✈️💓💓💓🏆🏆🏆 #teamcobra #npc #figure #lachampionships #houston #losangeles #fitness #bodybuilding #preplife #bikini #physique #bossfitmom #inspire #motivate #driven #ambitious #workhard #grind #beastmode