Artista latina ingresa al corazón del LACMA

The cool thing about this license plate is that they belonged to a long time follower and supporter @angelicadeaner . Here’s the back story- “1990s license plates. I drove a 1979 VW Scirocco and the plates had a blue neon light around them. My parents did not know I had this car so I kept it around the corner from our house. I used it to sneak out and party all over LA. The plates were also on my second and third car, a blue 1989 Nissan Sentra then my 1998 Honda Accord.” – @angelicadeaner

