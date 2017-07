¿Buscas plan para el fin de semana, cerca, pero fuera de NYC?

The latest addition to our South Fields — Mark di Suvero’s ‘She’. This interactive sculpture features a swinging bed and a hanging oil drum. 🛢 #ArtinNature #StormKing⠀ .⠀ .⠀ Mark di Suvero,⠀ ‘She’⠀ 1977–78.⠀ Courtesy of the artist and Spacetime C.C., New York. ⠀ Photo by Jerry L. Thompson.

