En Oregon está el hoyo más lindo pero quizá más peligroso

Thor's Well 🌊. Have you ever been to a place and questioned if you should be there? That's how I felt when I went to this place. The sky was dark, the landscape is peppered with black lava rock, and then there's the sound. Huge waves batter the coast and reverberate through sea caves. The bass created is like nothing I've ever hear and made me feel like Poseidon or a Kraken was lurking around the corner. Last but not least, you're standing on a small ledge that won't guard you from falling in if a big wave was to roll through. It's a wild place and I loved every second. I can't wait to visit more places that scare the living daylights out of me and push me to be a better photographer. #oregon #photography #travel #wanderlust #outdoors #fujifilm #pnw #nature #myfujifilm #loveourplanet #explore #adventure #loweprobags #pnwonderland #benro #photo #photographer #potd #optoutside #landscape #sandisk #photooftheday #picoftheday #upperleftusa #oregoncoast #leefilters #sea #ocean

A post shared by Morgan Simental (@morgansimental) on Mar 8, 2017 at 7:07pm PST