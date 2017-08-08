Fotos: Así lucía antes; no creerás cómo se ve ahora

Para perder peso se necesita una gran fuerza de voluntad, pero si tienes mucha motivación la situación se te torna un poco más fácil.
Esto exactamente fue lo que le pasó a Morgan Bartley, una joven californiana de 20 años, que perdió 100 libras; gracias, en gran parte, al estímulo que recibió de miles de personas en Instagram.
About 2 months into my journey vs now🤗 That was right around the time when my mindset really started to switch gears. I was starting to see results and it was the most empowering feeling to know that I was taking control and doing what it took to transform myself. I obviously wasn't at goal, I'm still not, but being proactive and able to say that I'm putting in the work – THAT is what I'm most proud of. #teamlosing SW: 286+ lbs CW: 175 lbs
Bartley contó a la revista People que los 152,000 seguidores que tiene en Instagram fueron el motor para que ella pudiera seguir con su plan de rebajar.
“A veces el apoyo que he recibido (en las redes) ha sido la única cosa que me ha mantenido en marcha”.
La joven confesó que aunque desde pequeña ha tenido sobrepeso, su problema empeoró cuando se sometió a una operación para remover uno de sus ovarios, hace aproximadamente ocho años.
Otro factor que influyó en el aumento de unas 70 libras fue que comenzó a sufrir síntomas prematuros de menopausia y la noticia de que probablemente no podía tener hijos, lo que le provocó depresión y que comiera descontroladamente.
Tras todas estas situaciones, a los 17 años, Bartley llegó a pesar aproximadamente 300 libras.
Fue en ese entonces que se propuso a comenzar a bajar de peso y para asegurar que cumpliría su meta comenzó a publicar su proceso en su cuenta de Instagram, @morganlosing. Algunos de sus vídeos también los publicó en Youtube.
Para lograr todo ese cambio también se consiguió un entrenador quien le recomendó una dieta alta en proteína y baja en carbohidratos. En esos primeros meses perdió 25 libras. Y tras eso, en agosto del 2015, se hizo una gastrectomía de manga vertical para reducir el tamaño de su estómago.
Para completar su proceso, en el 2016, Bartley se sometió a otra operación para eliminar el exceso de piel. Ahora, la joven intenta conseguir su certificación para ser entrenadora personal.
“Sólo quiero ayudar a otras personas a cambiar sus vidas. Siento que eso es lo que debería hacer con mi vida”, dijo la joven.
So, I've definitely been having a rough patch in my journey lately. I've gained some weight and felt under the control of my food addiction and binge eating disorder. I'm not proud of these things, but I refuse to forget where I've come from and what I have accomplished. Thank you all for the love and support. I'll conquer this again. If I can, anyone can. Onward and upward✨ #teamlosing
Goooood morning lovelies! It's #SelfCareSunday and I'm taking a little time to reflect on my journey and the goals I'm still working toward. Before and during photos have always been my favorite way to track my progress. I'm also using the day to do some long overdue cleaning and laundry, meal prep, face mask and planning🤗 These are all little things, but I know my week will go smoother because I'm taking the time to do them. What are your Sunday rituals/routines?! #teamlosing
So, I've been in a weird place with my weight loss journey recently and I thought it'd be good to chat about it a bit.. I first posted this #beforeandduring photo about a year ago when I was almost one year post op VSG, about 100lbs down and genuinely the most confident and happy I have ever been in my life. Now since then, I've lost a bit more weight and then gained some back. I'm probably 10lbs heavier now than I was in this photo. Not a huge amount, but I have not been moving in the direction I want to be and frankly- I'm sick of making excuses and cheating myself out of being successful and finishing what I started. I am SO ready to break this plateau and start really being intentional with my health, both physically and mentally. While I'm not where I was a year ago, I can still honestly say I am SO proud of what I've accomplished. The girl in that right photo is currently motivating me more than ever. Time to stop making excuses and selling myself short- I'm ready to reach the goals I set for myself when I started this journey. Nothing about it has been easy thus far, but I know how rewarding it is to follow through and see results. No more fear, no more excuses – Time to give myself the life I want. Ps thanks so much to @angielosing for posting this along with such kind words💗 you guys keep me so motivated every damn day xoxo #teamlosing