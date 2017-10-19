Fotos: Conoce a Ines Rau, la primera “conejita” transgénero de Playboy

La modelo será la playmate de la edición de noviembre
Fotos: Conoce a Ines Rau, la primera “conejita” transgénero de Playboy
Ocho páginas, en el centro de la revista, serán dedicadas a Rau.
Foto: Instagram
Por: Agencia Reforma

La revista Playboy incluye, por primera vez, a una modelo transgénero.

Ines Rau, de 26 años, quien tiene ascendencia francesa y del norte de África, será la playmate de la edición de noviembre.

En las primeras fotografías de Rau, publicadas en la cuenta oficial de Instagram de Playboy y por DailyMail, se ve a la modelo con las icónicas orejas de conejo, en lencería y haciendo poses sensuales sobre un fondo rojo.

Ocho páginas, en el centro de la revista, serán dedicadas a Rau.

En esta edición, también por primera vez, un hombre protagoniza la portada: Hugh Hefner. La revista decidió homenajear así a su fallecido creador.

También te puede interesar

Horóscopo

Lee tu carta astral

por El Niño Prodigio

Loterías

Consulta los
resultados

Alrededor de la web

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

Guía Comunitaria