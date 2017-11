BuenosDíasLA: Los “dreamers” originales

My momma came to the Mission as a war refugee with a stuffed animal, note book & one outfit. Went to school knowing zero english, skipped hella class, dated a couple cute vatos, ended up working at McDonalds. *DJ scratch* meets my pasty ass med student dad while he ordering Big Macs *skip 10yrs later* im born & we the only Nicaraguan folx in Orinda 😬😬😂😂life hella random & im so happy my mom was able to go from having PTSD of a civil war to living in abundance & commit her life to humanitarian work while raising me & my sis #originaldreamers Niquintlazohtla nana! Love you momma!

