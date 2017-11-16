FOTOS: Modelo aumenta de talla 6 a 16 y es más feliz que nunca

Contrario a lo que pasan muchas personas que entran en desesperación cuando aumentan unas libritas, esta joven modelo de 26 años subió de talla 6 a 16 y ahora es más feliz que antes.
Al menos así reveló la joven de nombre La’Tecia Thomas en entrevista con “The Morning Show” donde también dijo que este proceso la ha ayudado a tener más autoestima.
“Sigo haciendo ejercicio, pero no obsesionada con los números como antes, ahora tengo un estilo de vida mucho más balanceado”, dijo la australiana radicada en Los Ángeles.
A pesar de ser objeto de “bullying” en redes sociales, Thomas confesó que ha aprendido a tolerarlo y que no le afectan.
Thomas, que ahora pesa 209 libras, y promueve la aceptación personal y da consejos a los jóvenes que padecen de baja autoestima.
“Hay mucha energía negativa en las redes sociales, pero lo malo viene con lo bueno. También hay energía positiva y hay jóvenes que me siguen y he conocido. Lloran y me dicen ‘me hacen bullying todos los días y estoy feliz de conocerte, porque eres positiva y nos inspiras’… eso es increíble”, expresó la ahora modelo plus.
Lil booty, big booty- they're all beautiful 🍑 I remember when I was growing up I hated that I didn't have a smaller bum. Now I'm like 🤷🏻♀️ My body won't appeal to everyone and I'm cool with that, I'm content with the rolls, the cellulite and the varicose veins. None of it defines me and It shouldn't for you. 💛 Wearing @maryhollandlingerie Isabella set
So the other day I put up a photo which had my usual self on display, all the rolls, cellulite and that good stuff. I had this dude leave a comment saying- ‘ugh, disgusting’. He had no pictures, typical. So I proceeded to go through the people he followed, turns out he only followed women who shall we say were perfectly sculpted. My problem with this why should I be considered disgusting because I dont have the ‘perfectly sculpted body’ like other women. I think a woman should do whatever the hell she damn well wants to do with her body and men should create a safe environment to allow a woman to be who she is. If she wants to be natural and have cellulite all up her legs and ass then so be it. If she wants to invest in a pair of fake tits or have fat injected into her ass then so be it, but dont come to my freaking page and tell me that IM DISGUSTING because I’m not what you like. Can you imagine how BORING this world would be if we all looked exactly the same. Freaking yawns😴 STOP COMPARING WOMEN TO OTHER WOMEN, THAT IN MY OPINION MAKES YOU DISGUSTING. Rant over. I’ll just be over here continuously posting all this fabulousness 😘☕️
I was going through my phone and I found this old photo of me back when I was training to compete in a bikini competition. So many people will look at this photo and make physical comparisons and say they would prefer me 'before'. I prefer me at any weight as long as I'm happy. It's okay to love yourself no matter what your size is. I remember how unhappy I was In the picture to the left, I would loathe certain parts of my body- particularly my bum/ thighs because that was and is the hardest part of my body to loose. I had so many insecurities, I compared myself to other women and I lacked confidence. Since changing my outlook on life and learning to embrace who I am, I know that hypothetically if I were to go back to what I used to be I would be so much happier and content than what I was because I've learned to love me. Your mental health is just as important as your physical. Also I'm not saying it's okay to be inactive and make unhealthy choices, I think it's about finding balance, listen to your body, you know what's best for it. 🌻