Geraldine Bazán es la que calienta las noches de Gabriel Soto

We depend on the Sun for our lives. Not one living organism could exist on the Earth without the Sun. The very existence of light both within our consciousness, and within our world, is represented by the presence of the Sun. And yet, we take this amazing phenomenon for granted. #sunkissed #blessed

A post shared by Geraldine Bazan (@geraldinebazan) on Jul 28, 2017 at 5:48pm PDT