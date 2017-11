Un niño oye fantasmas, pero son los vecinos practicando sexo

Guys. Would you be offended to get this note through your letterbox? Our neighbours have a very healthy relationship which is ACE and we don’t want to stop anyone having fun but the, erm… ecstasy screams, at 2am are waking Milo up. And he then presumes it’s a poltergeist. Because quite honestly they’re at a reasonably high level volume wise. Not looking to embarrass or pee anyone off, especially as we’re moving back out soon anyway/they’re childless and still get a frequent bonk on but yeah… I’m tired. Does the cartoon ghost help?

