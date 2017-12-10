FOTOS: Kelsey Henson, la novia de “La montaña” de Game of Thrones

En noticias de parejas disparejas les presentamos a Hafthor Julius Bjornsson y Kelsey Henson.
Bjornsson es un actor y fisicoculturista que participa en competencias de fuerza. Es conocido por su rol de “La montaña” en la serie de HBO Game of Thrones. Su pareja actual es Kelsey Henson, una terapista canadiense.
I've been very nervous to post this photo but I'm so happy with the progress I've made! I've gained 8lbs and leaned out, I'm starting to see abs, my booty and legs are bigger and I have little baby biceps 🙊! I can't wait to see how my body will continue to change! 💪🏼🏋🏼♀️👊🏻 . . . . #YMM #yeg #edmonton #alberta #canada #canadian #woman #happiness #selflove #confidence #fitness #progress #change #dedication #gains #muscle #lean #fitnessmotivation #fit #girlswholift #liftheavy #weightlifting #fitspo #fitnessjourney #squats #deadlift #booty #legday #everyday
“La montaña” mide 6’9″ mientras que ella es 5’2″.
🇮🇸🇮🇸🇮🇸 I had the greatest time in Iceland this past week, met some awesome people and had some great experiences! Thank you to @thorbjornsson for having me and introducing me to Iceland 🙌🏻😘. As well as @vikingtrips for the tour! Any of my friends travelling to Iceland, I highly recommend Viking Trips if you want to tour around Iceland!! . . #weekendvibes #getaway #Iceland #kopavogur #reykjavik #trip #tour #vikingtrips #goldencircle #geysir #waterfall #axeriver #falls #winter #ice #snow #beautiful #blonde #exploreeurope #mondayfunday #travel #goodvibes #goodtimes #keepwarm #misshim #babe #instatravel #instagood #instadaily #picoftheday
La pareja se conoció en en restaurante de Alberta, Canadá. Ella se acercó a pedir una foto. Bjornsson participaba en una competencia del Hombre más fuerte del mundo. Desde ahí no se separan.
Throwback to warmer days in Spain with this guy!!! 🙌🏻☀️❤️ . . . . . #travel #travels #trip#instatravel #benidorm #alicante #Spain #belvedere #terrace #patio #view #city #skyline #evening #date #beautiful #love #gorgeous #myman #happy #smiles #fordays #littleblackdress #heels #blonde #tan #beauty #beast #muscle #strength
Por ahora es una relación a distancia pero la pareja suele recorrer el mundo a menudo.
El amor no tiene talla.