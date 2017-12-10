FOTOS: Kelsey Henson, la novia de “La montaña” de Game of Thrones

I've been very nervous to post this photo but I'm so happy with the progress I've made! I've gained 8lbs and leaned out, I'm starting to see abs, my booty and legs are bigger and I have little baby biceps 🙊! I can't wait to see how my body will continue to change! 💪🏼🏋🏼‍♀️👊🏻 . . . . #YMM #yeg #edmonton #alberta #canada #canadian #woman #happiness #selflove #confidence #fitness #progress #change #dedication #gains #muscle #lean #fitnessmotivation #fit #girlswholift #liftheavy #weightlifting #fitspo #fitnessjourney #squats #deadlift #booty #legday #everyday

A post shared by Kelsey Henson (@kelc33) on Nov 25, 2017 at 11:22am PST