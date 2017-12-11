Esta famosa no se depiló las axilas para su calendario y no le da pena

El calendario de la revista LOVE no podría pasar desapercibido de ninguna forma, sin embargo hay un motivo específico por el que este lunes todos están hablando de él: Gigi Hadid.
La súpermodelo de 22 años aparece en uno de los adelantos del LOVE Advent 2017; como siempre muy sexy y bella, mostrando sus mejores movimientos de boxeo en un ajustado body de lycra rojo, pero lo que más llama la atención es que decidió no depilarse el vello de las axilas y muestra un look muy “al natural”.
El trabajo de Phil Poynter, quien dirigió el video, sigue con la tendencia de toda la producción de mandar un mensaje de empoderamiento a las mujeres.
Parece que Gigi establece una declaración de independencia al mostrar sus axilas con vello y todo.
Los fans de la espectacular modelo no se quedaron callados y de inmediato reaccionaron a la publicación del video en Instagram con posturas encontradas.
🎄Happy Monday! Day 11 of #LOVEADVENT is @gigihadid "I love seeing everyone else's videos. It's celebratory of epic human beings and always pushes boundaries." Says Gigi "The fashion circle is a family, so the Love Advent kind of feels like a Holiday Year Book in a way. Headmaster Grand style." #STAYSTRONG💥
“Su axila distrae demasiado como para mirar el video”, “¿Me lo figuro o luce muy peluda?”, “No es un ‘look’ limpio”, escribieron los detractores de la sesión.
“¡Bien, Gigi, bien!”, “A todos los humanos les crece vello ahí, no es nada del otro mundo”, “Puede hacer lo que quiera”, la defendieron otros.
Gigi es la única famosa que aparece en el calendario con vello en las axilas. Otras famosas como Emily Ratajkowski y Ashley Graham, han causado sensación, pero por su sensualidad extrema.
"To me, female sexuality and sexiness, no matter how conditioned it may be by a patriarchal ideal, can be incredibly empowering for a woman if she feels it is empowering to her. The way I dress, act, flirt, dance, have sex – those are my decisions and they shouldn't be impacted by men. Being sexy is fun and I like it. I should never have to apologize for that. My life is on my terms and if I feel like putting on sexy underwear, it's for me. Personal choice is the core ideal in my concept of feminism. Katie directed us to say 'Stay Strong' at the end of each video and I think it's a message from one woman to another. You're watching a video of a girl grinding in lingerie or whatever else and she is looking into the camera at the end saying, 'you do you, however YOU want to, fuck the rest'. In the wake of the Harvey fallout and women coming forward with incredible amounts of sexual harassment cases, I have been so disappointed to hear women talk about "modesty" and "our responsibility" as if we need to, yet again, adjust to make it "easier" for the rest of the world. I'm tired of having to consider how I might be perceived by men if I wear the short skirt or post a sexy Instagram. I want to do what I want to do. Feminism isn't about adjusting, it's about freedom and choice. Do you think viewers will understand that, given the current wider conversation about the sexual objectification of women? why or why not? What are the risks? This is something I've battled with personally and publicly. I've had men comment on sexy images of me online and say "this is empowering to you? Ha! I just masturbated to it so hope you feel good about yourself!" I guess that's the way people can react, which ironically, ultimately serves my point. I don't care about your reaction or what you do with my expression of self. In fact, it has nothing to do with you at all and that's the point-which is why it feels good. Ultimately, if a woman wants to wear a burka or nothing at all, it's great if it's what she wants and feels good about."💥#STAYSTRONG
No son pocas las famosas que han aparecido en público con las axilas sin depilar, Julia Roberts, entre las más recordadas. Para algunas feministas se trata de una declaración de libertad y nulo sometimiento a los estándares de belleza impuestos por la sociedad a las mujeres.
Paris Jackson, la hija del “Rey del Pop”, fue la última en lucir el controvertido “look”.
¿Tú qué opinas?