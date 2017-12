BuenosDíasLA: Conciertos y chocolate en Union Station

Thank you to @suzzstravels for this gorgeous photo of the Union Station Tree lit up at night! Mark your calendars for December 15th as Jonathan Stout and His Campus Five turn our patio into a Swinging Holiday celebration at 6:30 pm! 🎅🏽🙌🏼🎁 #DTLA #LosAngeles #travel #music

A post shared by Official Union Station LA (@unionstationla) on Dec 9, 2017 at 10:38am PST