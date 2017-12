Larry King acusado de ser mano larga

Eddie Fisher's ex-wife, #TerryRichard, alleges #LarryKing groped in the early 2000s: “He groped me twice. He gets a thrill doing this in front of the camera, knowing I couldn’t do anything.” @pmwhiphop_

A post shared by PMW HIP-HOP OFFICIAL (@pmwhiphop_) on Dec 12, 2017 at 2:28pm PST