FOTOS: A Mia Khalifa le encantan los escotes de infarto

Mia Khalifa es una de las mujeres más sexys del mundo de las redes sociales. Y en Instagram, a lo largo del año, lo ha demostrado.
La sexy modelo y actriz no le tiene miedo al desnudo, al contrario, pareciese que le da placer enseñar más allá de lo que la ropa supone cubrir. Cabe mencionar que la candente joven es una de las más buscadas en sitios web para adultos como Pornhub. De ahí su vena exhibicionista.
A continuación les compartiremos algunas imagnes en donde ha dejado claro que le encantan los escotes de infarto, y lo que lo único que pretende al compartirlos es complacer a sus fieles fanáticos.
¡Lo que faltaba! Mia Khalifa y su escena porno en Instagram
Have you clicked the link in my bio and signed up to be member of my Patreon yet??? I love doing photo shoots like these for y’all, the reception is always so wonderful! What I love even more is the private Instagram account that lets me interact with all of my patrons… helps me cut out the trolls and really respond to my true fans in the comments sections! I’ve done some fun shoots with @blaisejoseph_, but this one I’m especially proud of because of how raw it is! No makeup, no filter, no photoshop. Just me and some killer back light courtesy of @blaisejoseph_’s talented eye 😄
Getting mailed out this week, Patreon Fam, link in my bio to sign up 💌!! I don’t normally point this out, but I’m prettyyyy damn proud of my skin… This photoshoot was done without an ounce of makeup on, I didn’t even brush my hair that morning 😂. Everything you see I owe to @kiehls (not a paid ad, but hoping they see this and sponsor me 😂) should I do a skincare regiment YouTube video? Comment below if you want daytime or nighttime routine! #NoMakeup #NoPhotoshop #HumbleBrag #Moisturize!!!! #TAKECAREOFYOURSKIN (📸: @blaisejoseph_)