Logotipo deportivo causa polémica por su apariencia sexual

I showed the @theworldchess 2018 logo to my friends who don't play chess. Many think this logo represents a chess world filled with lonely & perverted old men and it is simply a clickbait at the expense of the global chess community. @FIDE_chess @EuropeEchecs @chessdom @USChess pic.twitter.com/c32o8NXmh5

— Susan Polgar (@SusanPolgar) December 22, 2017