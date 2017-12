BuenosDíasLA: Colecta de productos de higiene femenina para mujeres desamparadas

These are pictures from today, @SenSchumer.

People are being arrested today while demanding for a Dream Act before the Holidays.

Will you withhold your vote from a spending bill that does not include a #DreamActNow, or will you be part of the #DeportationCaucus? pic.twitter.com/egkdnW8S0J

— United We Dream (#DreamActNow: 478-488-8059) (@UNITEDWEDREAM) December 21, 2017